Rashid Khan leaves PSL 6 for national duty, hopes to return next year

Karachi: Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan has left the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six as he is due to join his national team.

The 22-year-old Rashid who was representing Lahore Qalandars thanked fans for the love and support. He is confident of playing the tournament again next year.

“Too soon leaving but have to attend National duty. Thank you Lahore Qalandars and to all the fans for the great support and love,” he tweeted.

The mystery spinner played two matches for Qalandars, bowling economical spells of 0/14 and 1/30. He scored valuable 15-ball 27* in Qalandars’ first win of the tournament.