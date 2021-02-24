Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Railways freight income increases remarkably: DS

| February 24, 2021
MULTAN, Feb 24  : Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Naveed Mubasher Chaudhary on Wednesday said that railways income being generated through locally increased freight trains as compared to rest of railways divisions.

Talking to APP, DS Naveed Mubasher said by pursuing novel strategy of incumbent Railways minister, they had started running freight trains loaded with sugar canes after 30-year long interval. ” Earlier, we had focused on transportation of petroleum products to requisite places,” he stated.

He said that 1080 tons sugar canes were taken away to Kaloor Kot here from Kot Addu. It had led to earn Rs. 718, 500 in the wake of fare income.

He said the local division, with running of special trains loaded with diesel from Mahmood Kot to Chuk Pirana after long time span of 41 years. It wouldn’t break up anymore in future, he added.

He said transportation of sugar canes as well as petroleum products through local trains would also bring down road accidents to the remarkable level.

