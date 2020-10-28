Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Qureshi lauds Erdogan’s ‘concrete’ stance on Islamophobia in call with Turkish counterpart

| October 28, 2020
ISLAMABAD, OCT 28 – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday appreciated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “concrete” stance on rising Islamophobia in a call with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

 

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Foreign Minister Qureshi extended felicitations to Foreign Minister Cavusoglu on 97th Republic Day of Turkey (29 October).

 

The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and reviewed progress on bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

 

The two Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction at mutual collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey at multilateral fora. Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated appreciation for the principled stance taken by Turkey on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Turkey’s steadfast support in this regard.

 

The Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in touch on issues of concern to the Muslim Ummah, including the rising Islamophobia. The Turkish Foreign Minister appreciated the stance taken by the Prime Minister on the subject.

 

Turkish Foreign Minister also conveyed sympathies and condolences at the loss of precious lives in the Peshawar terrorist attack and reaffirmed Turkey’s solidarity with Pakistan.

