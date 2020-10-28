Eradication of corruption top most priority of NAB: Chairman

DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 28 – Justice (RETD) Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review performance of NAB Rawalpindi. The meeting was attended by Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) Zahir Shah, DG, Operations NAB, Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi and other senior officers at NAB Headquarters.

During the meeting, Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi informed that respected Accountability Court Islamabad has approved Plea Bargain of accused Zain Malik, Director, M/s Bahria Town (Pvt) Limited of Rs. 9,050,554,034/- in 06 x cases investigated by NAB Rawalpindi. The said plea bargain is more than Rs. 9 billion which is the highest plea bargain in the history of NAB due to NAB Rawalpindi’s efforts in the following cases. The details are as under:

Sr Case Title Liability Determined 1. Investigation u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holder(s) of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam vide case FIR No. 04/2018 dated 06-07-2018 register at FIA SB Circle, Karachi State Vs Hussain Lawai & other (Ref No. 02/2019 transferred from Banking Court Karachi) Rs. 2,129,789,550/- 2. Investigation u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holder(s) of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding misuse of authority in illegal allotment / regularization of Govt land in favor of M/s Pink Residency and others State Vs Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed & others (Ref No. 04/2019) Rs. 1,563,019,920/- 3. Investigation u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against Manzoor Kadir, DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Karachi and others State Vs Manzoor Qadir Kaka, DG SBCA & others (Ref No. 14/2019) Rs. 200,000,000/- 4. Investigation u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holder(s) of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding transaction of Rs. 8.3 Billion from Bahria Town Through Joint Account of APS Mushtaq Ahmed and Zain Malik into fake accounts. Rs. 31,794,564/- 5. Investigation u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holder(s) of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding taking Rs. 1.22 billion kickbacks in JV Opal-225 by Zardari Group. Rs. 170,000,000/- 6. Investigation u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holder(s) of public office, legal persons and others regarding transaction made from the accounts of M/s Bahria Town (Pvt) Limited and Joint Accounts of Zain Malik and Mushtaq Ahmed into fake accounts Rs. 4,955,950,000/- Total Rs. 9,050,554,034/-

During the meeting, it was informed that the respected Accountability Court Islamabad has accepted a plea bargain request of accused Mian Waseem alias Lucky Ali of Rs.1.95 Billion which is one of the highest recovery in the history of NAB. Furthermore, respected Accountability Court Islamabad has convicted accused Mati ur Rehman s/o Haji Surat Rehman in Modarba Case with 12 years of Imprisonment and fine of Rs. 170 million whereas another accused Atiq ur Rehman s/o Haji Surat Rehman has been declared as Proclaimed Offender. Furthermore, the respected Accountability Court Islamabad awarded a 10 years sentence to Ghulam Rasool Ayubi along with a fine of Rs. 3.7 billion in corruption reference of Mudaraba’ case which was filed by NAB Rawalpindi. The accused Ghulam Rasool Ayubi had been found guilty and all charges against all the accused persons named Ghulam Rasool Ayubi, Hussain Ahmad, and M Khalid were proved as per law.

During the meeting, it was informed that in another case of NAB Rawalpindi, the respected Accountability Court Islamabad awarded 10 years imprisonment and Rs. 9 billion fine to Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq while his 9 other co-accused were imposed Rs.1 billion fine. That conviction was the maximum in the history of NAB. The accused Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq, CEO of M/s Fayazi Group of Industries Modarba Case along with 9 other accused persons were convicted after detailed perusal of solid evidence presented by NAB Rawalpindi as per law in the Honorable Accountability Court Islamabad. The meeting was further informed that NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs. Rs. 23 billion in fake Accounts cases directly and indirectly. During the meeting DG NAB Rawalpindi further added that the former DG Sindh Building Control Authority Manzoor Kaka illegally allotted 506 acres land of Pakistan Steel illegally, out of which the documents of 300 acres land of Rs. 1 billion have been returned to Sindh Government.

Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that eradication of corruption is top most priority of NAB. Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB appreciated the excellent performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi and said that the performance of NAB Rawalpindi has contributed well in the overall excellent performance of NAB as NAB is committed for corruption free Pakistan. He directed all ranks of officers/officials of NAB Rawalpindi that all out efforts should be made for recovery of looted money from corrupt elements by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy across the board. The Chairman NAB also directed to pursue proactively corruption cases in respected accountability courts as per law transparently and on merit and take necessary measures to arrest corrupt elements, proclaimed offenders and absconders in order to return looted money from them and deposit in the national exchequer.