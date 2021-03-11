Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Punjab wildlife park welcomes pair of gazelle after long time

| March 11, 2021
gazelle

MULTAN : The Pirowal wildlife park in Punjab’s Khanewal district witnessed the birth of a pair of gazelle after a long time.

According to wildlife officials, the newborn gazelles added to the animal population at the government-managed natural habitat.

They said different kinds of deer, including gazelle, and other animals were being provided natural atmosphere for their proper nurturing and population growth.

The wildlife park was developed in 1987-90 under a development scheme titled Improvement of Wildlife through development of habitat in irrigated forest plantation of Punjab at a cost of Rs 5.912 million at Pirowal, some 10 kilometers away from Khanewal city.

