Punjab wildlife park welcomes pair of gazelle after long time
MULTAN : The Pirowal wildlife park in Punjab’s Khanewal district witnessed the birth of a pair of gazelle after a long time.
According to wildlife officials, the newborn gazelles added to the animal population at the government-managed natural habitat.
They said different kinds of deer, including gazelle, and other animals were being provided natural atmosphere for their proper nurturing and population growth.
The wildlife park was developed in 1987-90 under a development scheme titled Improvement of Wildlife through development of habitat in irrigated forest plantation of Punjab at a cost of Rs 5.912 million at Pirowal, some 10 kilometers away from Khanewal city.
« Over one mln families get registered under NSER survey in Multan (Previous News)
Related News
PM orders federal secretaries to visit Balochistan every month to resolve problems
ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed all federal secretaries toRead More
Pakistan’s imports topped from China, trade increases over US $6807 million
ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 : China topped the list of countries from where Pakistan imported differentRead More
Comments are Closed