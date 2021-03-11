Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PSL 6’s remaining matches likely to take place after Ramadan

| March 11, 2021
Karachi, Mar 11 : The remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six matches are likely to take place after Ramadan.

According to details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and franchise owners will hold an important meeting tomorrow where they will finalize whether to hold the postponed tournament before or after Ramadan.

It is unlikely to stage a reminder of the competition before the holy month as Pakistan men’s team is scheduled to tour South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Remember, the PSL 6 was postponed after rising COVID-19 cases among participants. As many as seven members including six cricketers and a staff member tested COVID-19 positive during three days.

Only 14 matches out of 34 were played at the National Stadium. Defending champion Karachi Kings are at the top of the points table while Quetta Gladiators stand at the bottom.

