Punjab medical students won’t be promoted without taking exams

Medical students in Punjab won’t be promoted until they take their examinations. The decision has been taken by the vice-chancellors of all medical universities in the province.

The VCs met on Monday to decide on the policy for promoting students. They said that medicine is a specialised field and students can’t be promoted on the basis of last year’s exams.

Students will have to take their medical supplementary exams in June, they announced, adding that the entry tests for medical colleges can be taken till September.

The VCs assured that all social distancing protocols will be implemented when the examinations are held. They remarked that if people can prepare for Eid, then they can prepare for their examinations too.

The same policy has been formed for all universities.