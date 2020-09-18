Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Punjab govt launches web portal to facilitate construction industry

| September 18, 2020
LAHORE : With an aim to facilitate the construction sector and ensure approvals by a time-bound process through one window operations, the Punjab government has launched a web portal service.

Highlighting the features of the web portal, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in his statement said that now the builders, developers can get permission letters with one click only through the portal.

“The government has launched E-goverance reforms in the department.” The web portal has been developed with the collaboration of the Information Technology Board.

The chief minister said that his government is taking revolutionary steps to provide services to the masses at their door steps and added that earlier, the same work was taken months and years in some cases.

On July 25, Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had said the provincial government announced splendid packages for the construction industry in order to increase employment opportunities amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

