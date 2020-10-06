Punjab govt to launch Orange Line metro train on Oct 25

LAHORE, OCT 06 (DNA) – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar gave in-principle approval to make Orange Train operational on October 25. He also directed to complete the beautification work under the track soon.

According to details, the Punjab Cabinet has already fixed the fare of Orange Line Metro train at Rs40. Operational matters are also being completed expeditiously.

It may be recalled that the Punjab Chief Minister has presided over several meetings regarding the Orange Train and has also given briefings on various issues on the spot.

After several meetings and preparations by the Punjab government, the operational matters of the Orange Train have been finalized. = DNA

