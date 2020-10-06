Islamabad mayor resigns after accusing PTI of interference in local bodies

ISLAMABAD, OCT 06 (DNA) – Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz has resigned in protest, accusing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of interfering in the local bodies of Islamabad.

According to details, the PTI had twice filed a reference against the mayor of Islamabad and removed him from office. The court reinstated Sheikh Ansar. He has now resigned, but has four months left in his term.

It is pertinent to mention that the Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar belongs to the opposition party PML-N. This year, a reference was filed against him, accusing him of abuse of power, personal use of government property, staff and resources. The reference was filed by Humayun Akhtar, a member of the Capital Development Authority.

After which a local government commission headed by PTI MPA Ali Nawaz Awan had recommended suspending the mayor till the matter is investigated. However, Sheikh Ansar Aziz had challenged the reference in the Islamabad High Court stating that allegations had been made against him on political grounds. = DNA

