PM directs to bring down prices of essential items

ISLAMABAD, OCT 06 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to evolve comprehensive strategy to bring down prices of essential items.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the Prime Minister expressed serious concerns over rising prices of edible items.

The Minister said cabinet was given detailed briefing about stocks of wheat and sugar in the country and it said that sufficient quantity of these commodities is available in the country.

He said wheat prices are higher in Sindh due to provincial government’s reluctance to release the stock. Syed Shibli Faraz said the cabinet was briefed that target of cotton crop for current year cannot be achieved due to massive losses inflicted by rains and floods.

He said the cabinet also approved to have coordination with provincial governments, police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure security measures on occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain [RA].

The Minister said the meeting was informed that despite liabilities of 400 billion rupees and difficult situation, Pakistan International Airlines has increased its revenue up to 7.6 billion rupees.

He said the cabinet lauded performance of PIA for repatriating 250,000 stranded Pakistanis from abroad. Shibli Faraz said, Planning Minister Asad Umar briefed the meeting about economic indicators, which are showing positive signs.

He said foreign remittances have increased beyond our expectations and current account deficit is continuously under control for the last two months.He said country’s foreign exchange reserves have reached to 20 billion dollars.

Regarding political situation in the country, Syed Shibli Faraz said opposition’s narrative is similar to that of the enemies of Pakistan as opposition leaders are talking as if they are foes of Pakistan.He said India is trying its best to push Pakistan to the black list of Financial Action Task Force.

The Minister said Pakistan’s adversaries are attempting to weaken our institutions to create a situation prevailing in Libya, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He said they want to create chaos, political instability and economic unrest in Pakistan.

Responding a question, the Minister said the Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for a developed and corruption free Pakistan and an impartial and transparent accountability will continue in the country. He said all citizens are equal in the eyes of law. = DNA

