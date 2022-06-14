PTI to stage biggest protest ever against govt: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (DNA): Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman and

ousted premier Imran Khan Tuesday said his party will stage the biggest

protest in the history of the country against the coalition government.

Addressing a gathering from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, Imran

Khan said that during the peak of Covid-19, the entire world had imposed

the lockdown, adding that the world had believed that with the help of

lockdown the virus could be contained.

Imran said Pakistan during Covid-19 had not only saved the country’s

economy but also its labourers.

He added the opposition of that time pressurized him to impose a

lockdown countrywide, adding that the opposition never answered about

what would happen to underprivileged people as a result of a complete

lockdown nationwide.

Imran Khan said that the people in China were provided with food, when

the lockdown imposed in the country.

Imran Khan said: “We had given money to the industries, so that they

could not be shutdown”.

Imran said that for not imposing lockdown, the opposition was in the

view that FIR should be registered against him (Imran), adding that

wherever in the country his party was in power, there was the facility

of the health card for the masses.

Through the Kamayab Jawan and Kamyab Pakistan initiatives, the interest

free loans were given to the youth, the former premier said.

Imran Khan said today all the ‘thieves’ are united, adding that the

United States has imposed these leaders on the country.

Imran went on to say that the US could control these rulers, because

they have kept their money abroad, adding that for 30 years, merely two

families have ruled the country.

Imran said: “We were purchasing 30 per cent cheaper oil from Russia,

adding that his government had also faced pressure from International

Monetary Fund (IMF), but they did not exerted pressure on the masses.

The prices of ghee, flour, sugar and rice have been increased by the

government, adding that the March was staged against PTI government.

Imran went on to say that within two months of their rule, inflation

witnessed whooping hike, as compared to PTI’s government tenure of three

and half years.

The PTI Chairman said that Raja Riaz being the Leader of the Opposition

in National Assembly which means the parliament has ended, adding that

Raja Riaz is ‘Lota’ who will contest the elections on the ticket of

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Imran Khan took a dig at the government and said these people are not

worried for the masses, but for US, adding that the corrupt peoples have

been giving chances in bureaucracy.

The former premier claimed the messages are being send to the media

houses for not providing coverage to PTI.

Imran Khan claimed the government is putting up all its efforts to

destroy the Election Commission, adding that they will resort to the

tactics of rigging in next elections.

He urged the people to come out for peaceful protest on his call as the

government is unable to run the country.

He said the important individuals linked to money laundering case

involving PM Shehbaz Sharif mysteriously died at regular intervals.

He said the PTI government never stopped the long march of the

opposition parties unlike the incumbent government which has framed PTI

officials in fake cases.

Meanwhile, talking to a private television channel, the former prime

minister said he will intensify his movement against the political

opponents. ‘Will politically fight against opponents at every forum’, he

was quoted as saying.

“We will continue our political movement under the boundaries of the

land of the law,” Imran Khan said.

Responding to a question, Imran Khan said he will not accept any

‘lollipop’ and demanded an immediate announcement of general elections

in the country.

Earlier, PTI chairman Imran Khan tasked Babar Awan to see legal matters

related to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Former SAPM on parliamentary affairs, Dr Babar Awan held a meeting with

the PTI chairman at Bani Gala to discuss Pakistan’s overall political

situation and legal and constitutional matters.

Sources privy to the development said, the ousted prime minister again

expressed his reservations on the ECP and reportedly warned the Election

Commission of Pakistan to refrain from becoming a ‘wing’ of a political

party.

