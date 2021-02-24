PSL 2021: Islamabad United down Karachi Kings in run-fest

KARACHI, FEB 25 – Islamabad United produced a memorable batting display to win the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 against Karachi Kings by five wickets.

At the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, it was Shadab Khan who won the toss and elected to field first.

His decision proved a bad one as the Kings managed to post the highest first innings total of the competition of 196-4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Sharjeel Khan was the star performer as he scored his second century in the PSL and ended the night with the top score of 105 off 59 balls with the help of nine fours and eight sixes.

He was well-supported by his fellow opener Babar Azam who scored 62 off 54 balls with the help of six fours and one six.

The duo put on the highest partnership in the history of the competition of 176.

For the winning team, pacer Hasan Ali and Hussain Talat claimed a wicket each.

In reply, United had a horrid beginning as they lost two wickets inside the first two overs but from there on, it was an Alex Hales show as he scored a brilliant quick-fire 46 off just 21—which included 29 off one over from Aamer Yamin, which was the most expensive in the history of the tournament—to put the team right on track for a mammoth chase.

Shadab Khan-led unit eventually managed to get over the line with five balls to spare at the expense of five wickets.

Iftikhar Ahmed finished the innings with the top score of 49 off 37 balls whereas Talat scored a valuable 42 off 31 balls.

For Kings, captain Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal and Mohammad Nabi claimed a wicket each. For his brisk 46 at the top of the order, Hales was named player-of-the-match.