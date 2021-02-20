PSL 2021: Arshad Iqbal stars as Kings thrash Gladiators

KARACHI – Arshad Iqbal’s outstanding bowling performance helped Karachi Kings in securing a comfortable seven-wicket win in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 season opener against Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi.

It was the captain of the defending champions Imad Wasim who won the toss and elected to bowl first on Saturday.

His decision proved a correct one as the Gladiators kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for just 121 in the 19th over.

Chris Gayle was the top scorer for the losing team on the night with 39 off 24 balls which included four fours and two sixes.

For the Kings, young Arshad Iqbal had an outstanding outing as he finished his quota of four overs after giving away just 16 runs and claimed three wickets in the process.

Left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood also had a good day with the ball in hand as he registered figures of 2-21 in 2.2 overs.

In reply, Karachi chased down the target in just 13.5 overs at the expense of just three wickets.

PSL debutant Joe Clarke was the best performer with the bat on the night as he smashed 46 off just 23 balls which included six fours and three sixes.

For the Gladiators, young right-arm pacer Mohammad Hasnain was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed two wickets.