Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Quetta Gladiators set Karachi Kings 122-run target

| February 20, 2021
00

So we will take a short break. Join us for the second-half.

OUT! And that’s it. Great performance from the Kings

Gladiators bowled out for just 121.

OUT! Another one for young Arshad Iqbal. Great spell from the pacer.

Hasnain departs after scoring four.

QG 111-9 (16.5 overs)

Out! Another one. Shinwari goes without scoring.

QG 106-8 (15.5 overs)

Extremely poor cricket from an experienced campaigner.  Gladiators are in serious trouble. Another big one for the home team. Kings are clearly on top.

Quetta Gladiators’ mentor in the previous campaigns Sir Viv Richards has wished the best of luck to his team for the PSL 2021.

The legendary batsman could not join the team this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

PSL 2021: Arshad Iqbal stars as Kings thrash Gladiators

KARACHI – Arshad Iqbal’s outstanding bowling performance helped Karachi Kings in securing a comfortable seven-wicketRead More

00

Quetta Gladiators set Karachi Kings 122-run target

So we will take a short break. Join us for the second-half. OUT! And that’s it.Read More

  • Gladiators lose five early in PSL 2021 opener

  • Babar among most expensive players for ‘The Hundred’ draft

  • South Africa’s Du Plessis announces retirement from Test cricket

  • HBL PSL 6 Ticket Prices and Their Availability

  • PSL 2021: Traffic Plan For Karachi Unveiled

  • Hasan Ali recreates ‘Pawri horai hai’ after winning T20I series against SA

  • Pakistan win third T20 against S. Africa by 4 wickets, emerge victorious in series

  • Pakistan 118-5 at end of 15 overs in 165-run chase against South Africa in third T20

    • Comments are Closed