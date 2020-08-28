Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Proud of old relations with UAE brothers: Parvez Elahi

| August 28, 2020
LAHORE, AUG 28 (DNA) – United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan Hamd Obeid Ibrahim Selim Al-Zehbi called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at the Assembly Chambers here on Friday.

During the meeting, both talked about matters of mutual interest and peace in the region.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that UAE have always demonstrated special love for Pakistani brethren. He paid tributes to UAE for cooperation and assistance in the establishment of hospitals and other development works in Pakistan.

Ch Parvez Elahi further said that we are proud of our very old relations with UAE brother, friendship between the two countries is immortal which has been brightened and strengthened with our historical, cultural, literary, economic and social relations. He said that I believe in the future bilateral relations between Pakistan and UAE will be further strengthened.

Ch Parvez Elahi said there are vast opportunities for investment in energy, education, agriculture, livestock and other sector sectors in Pakistan from which foreign investors can adequately benefit, mutual contacts in economic and social fields friendly relations between Pakistan and UAE can be further promoted.

The UAE Ambassador said that are desirous of progress and development of both the countries, Pakistan and UAE should benefit from each other’s experts in all spheres of life. = DNA

