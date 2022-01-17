Proposal finalized to improve Pakistan-Lanka trade ties

4.35 million children will be immunized against polio in 25 districts of the province: Attaur Rehman

Shamim Shahid

PESHAWAR: Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalized a comprehensive proposal to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The proposals would be sent to government and relevant departments/authorities, aimed at further enhancing bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

A statement issued here on Monday stated that a five member’s delegation led by Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council provincial chairman Zulfiqar Ali Khan held a meeting with Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka, Mr Naseem Javed at his residence.

The council members Riaz Arshad, Shafiq Afridi, Hammad Sethi, Abbas Mukhtiar, Salman Savul, Saima Aslam, Shaukat Bashir, Adeel Saeed and Amjad Ali Shah were present in the meeting.

Both sides have discussed the modalities and irritants/impediments in the way of mutual trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

On the occasion, the meeting also thoroughly held discussion on proposals, prepared by Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was decided to invite the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Pakistan for special visit in Peshawar

Honorary Consul General Naseem Javed gave full assurance to the visiting delegation regarding the invitation of the Sri Lankan diplomat in Peshawar.

Zulfiqar Ali Khan apprised the meeting in details about proposals, aimed at to further improve Pak-Sri Lanka trade ties.

He said the incumbent government wants to boost up economic and trade relations with Sri Lanka.

The council chairman said vast investment opportunities are available for foreign investors in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is a lucrative destination for Sri Lankan Investors to make investment in potential sectors in the province.

Naseem Javed lauded the council proposals for strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations with Sri Lanka.

He assured the Pak-Sri Lanka mutual trade volume will be implemented to further improve in light of these recommendations.

The honorary CG on the occasion praised the council decision to invite the Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Pakistan.

4.35 m kids to be vaccinated in province

Special Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Attaur Rehman Monday kicked off 1st anti-polio drive of the year here at Police Services Hospital wherein more than 4.35 million children will be immunized against polio in 25 districts of the province.

Talking to media on the occasion, Atta-ur Rehman said that the January anti-polio campaign was planned in two phases in the province and the first phase is carried out in Bannu and D.I. Khan Divisions wherein 1.07 children will be immunized against the crippling virus of polio.

He informed that a total of 5597 teams have been established to vaccinate the target children in Bannu and D.I.Khan divisions out of which 5037 are mobile teams, 284 fixed teams, 245 transit while 31 roaming teams.

Likewise, Attaur Rehman said that 14887 total teams have been constituted for phase two of the January campaign that will be carried out in Peshawar, Mardan and Kohat Divisions, District Bajaur, Dir Lower and union councils with Afghan Refugees camps in Chitral lower, Malakand, Buner, Haripur and Mansehra. Total target of phase two of the campaign stands at 3.4 million.

He said that 4949 area in-charges and 1156 Union Council polio Eradication chairmen have been deployed to monitor quality of the campaign and rectify existing gaps at the grassroot level.

Special Secretary Health KP said that it was the first anti-polio campaign of the year and was of utmost importance as polio eradication remains the top priority of the government.

He said that augmented efforts were needed at all levels to sustain the current achievements in polio eradication and help the government reach the finish line.

Attaur Rehman appreciated the hard work of the teams saying that the current achievements were possible because of said that no wild polio virus case been reported by the province in the last 18 months adding that polio teams are the frontline workers and backbone of the programme and it will not be fair if their efforts for polio eradication.

He said that zero tolerance would be meted out to those found negligent as the programme can not afford any lapse or mistake in this stage of the programme.

Attaur Rehman held an appeal to parents to ensure anti-polio drops in every campaign to their children under five as that was the only cure against the disease and repeated vaccination can stop virus circulation.

Earlier, Special Secretary Health KP Atta- Ur-Rehman administered anti-polio drops to children to formally kick off January round of anti-polio campaign in selected districts of the province.