Prominent global personalities to visit Pakistan this year

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (DNA): National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman

Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that all resources are being utilized for

the arrest of fugitives and proclaimed offenders.

An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of the NAB Chairman

in which various references were discussed in detail.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the anti-graft

watchdog is determined to take money laundering and white collar crimes

cases to logical conclusion, adding that all resources were being

utilized for the arrest of fugitives and proclaimed offenders.

The anti-graft agency chairman while directed to file petitions for

early hearing for speedy disposal of 1,230 corruption references

currently awaiting hearing in various accountability courts and said

that the law will take its course for punishing the looters of billions

of rupee.

He said that eradication of corruption from the country was the top

priority of the NAB, adding that a surgical operation was the only

remedy for eradicating the cancer of corruption from the country. “The

anti-graft watchdog was determined to root out corruption with renewed

vigour and determination,” he added.

The accountability courts have been asked to take up pending corruption

references involving 943 billion, so that the culprits could be

punished. The investigations of money laundering and other corruption

cases were continuing in a transparent way.

The anti-graft watch dog has so far recovered Rs 466 billion since

inception and deposited the amount in national exchequer. The conviction

ratio of NAB is 86.8 percent which was the best as comparing to other

such institutions.

He said that NAB is the only institution in the world which has inked

MoU with China. A MoU had also been signed with Higher Education

Commission (HEC) for disseminating implications of corruption among

youth. Pakistan is the first chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum.

NAB ordinance entrusted NAB the responsibilities of eradication of

corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt elements.

NAB has so far recovered Rs 466 billion and deposited the amount into

national exchequer. The conviction ratio of NAB is 68.8 percent which is

the best as comparing to other such institutions which is pride for NAB. DNA

========