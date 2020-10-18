Prominent global personalities to visit Pakistan this year
ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (DNA): National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman
Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that all resources are being utilized for
the arrest of fugitives and proclaimed offenders.
An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of the NAB Chairman
in which various references were discussed in detail.
According to a statement issued after the meeting, the anti-graft
watchdog is determined to take money laundering and white collar crimes
cases to logical conclusion, adding that all resources were being
The anti-graft agency chairman while directed to file petitions for
early hearing for speedy disposal of 1,230 corruption references
currently awaiting hearing in various accountability courts and said
that the law will take its course for punishing the looters of billions
of rupee.
He said that eradication of corruption from the country was the top
priority of the NAB, adding that a surgical operation was the only
remedy for eradicating the cancer of corruption from the country. “The
anti-graft watchdog was determined to root out corruption with renewed
vigour and determination,” he added.
The accountability courts have been asked to take up pending corruption
references involving 943 billion, so that the culprits could be
punished. The investigations of money laundering and other corruption
cases were continuing in a transparent way.
The anti-graft watch dog has so far recovered Rs 466 billion since
inception and deposited the amount in national exchequer. The conviction
ratio of NAB is 86.8 percent which was the best as comparing to other
such institutions.
He said that NAB is the only institution in the world which has inked
MoU with China. A MoU had also been signed with Higher Education
Commission (HEC) for disseminating implications of corruption among
youth. Pakistan is the first chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum.
NAB ordinance entrusted NAB the responsibilities of eradication of
corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt elements.
