Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Prime brings together Aijaz Aslam and Zoya Nasir in New Short Film ‘Chambeli’

| November 14, 2020
9b01fad3-0f3e-4d8f-80e5-daea2ad22e59

DNA

Islamabad –  With 2020 approaching its end, and the Coronavirus pandemic still on the rise, See Prime – the digital platform has kept the viewers entertained with the release of new content. Coming back with another thrilling short-film for its viewers that shows how this time might have taken a toll on all aspects of life – the platform has released a new short feature with Aijaz Aslam and Zoya Nasir in the lead.

The short film titled ‘Chambeli’ is an amalgamation of mystery, suspense, drama, and deceit. It depicts the life of a couple who in order to escape the boredom of COVID lockdown decide to go to a guest house for a weekend getaway. What follows is an exhilarating and horror filled stay at the ‘haunted’ guest house where the couple turns on each other to scare the partner with the story.

Penned by ShahidDoger, the short film has been co-produced by Mahib Bukhari and Ali Hussain. The short-film is directed by AwaisSulaiman and stars Aijaz Aslam and Zoya Nasir in the lead and Zohreh Amir and Tanvir Abbas in pivotal roles.

Talking about the latest release, the Executive Producer Seemeen Naveed said, “As the COVID pandemic struck everyone especially couples – we decided to show a story that will be quite relatable. Aijaz and Zoya have done a tremendous job in playing their characters with so much precision. “

Keeping the viewers preferences for content consumption, See Prime is streaming back to back original content and this latest release ‘Chambeli’ has been released on 13th November on See Prime’s YouTube Channel.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Updated edition of Juma Khan Sufi’s book ‘Faraib-e-Na-Tamam’ launched

DNA Islamabad, NOV 14 – Authored by Juma Khan Sufi – a renowned author, scholarRead More

0

Digital technology vital to promote education: AJK president

DNA MUZAFFARABAD, Nov 14 – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood KhanRead More

  • Afghanistan urged to look beyond settled issue of Durand Line to boost relations

  • Prime brings together Aijaz Aslam and Zoya Nasir in New Short Film ‘Chambeli’

  • Girl child needs more focused parenthood for healthy social growth 

  • Early treatment of diabetes could save millions of lives: experts

  • Sindhi cultural night at PNCA

  • Rising circular debt a threat for govt move of power tariff cut for SMEs

  • Wheat, sugar imports failed to dent prices: Shahid Rasheed

  • FIEDMC to support ICCI for establishment of new industrial estate

    • Comments are Closed