President Zardari’s message on Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s birth anniversary

| March 22, 2022

Islamabad, MAR 22 /DNA/ – Former President of Pakistan and President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the Jiyalas and well-wishers of the Bhutto family on the birth anniversary of Madar-e-Jamhooriyat Begum Nusrat Bhutto. In his message, President Zardari said that the struggle and sacrifices of the Begum Nusrat Bhutto for the country, nation and democracy are a bright chapter of history. She fought bravely against dictators, endured hardships and tragedies for the country and the nation.Asif Ali Zardari said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto has left a great legacy of bravery, determination and courage. She has set an example of patience, tolerance and forgiveness for the sake of the country and the nation, which is a beacon for those who believe in democracy. We are steadfast on the ideals set by her and will continue to follow in her footsteps.

