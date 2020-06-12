Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Abdulaziz Kamilov to attend EU – Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

| June 12, 2020
22
On June 12, 2020, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov will attend EU – Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, via videoconference, Uzbekistan MFA reports.
 
The Foreign Ministers will discuss a wide range of issues related to strengthening Central Asia – EU dialogue in various areas, including in the context of the pandemic.
Special attention will be paid to practical measures taken by the parties to counteract the spread of coronavirus infection.
WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

22

President of Uzbekistan holds talks with EBRD President

On June 11, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with theRead More

22

Abdulaziz Kamilov to attend EU – Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

On June 12, 2020, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan AbdulazizRead More

  • UN: Missiles Used to Attack Aramco Were of Iranian Origin

  • Amitabh Bachchan might be giving directions on Google Maps soon

  • Statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov

  • The Forgotten Lockdown By Moinul Haque

  • Letter of the United States President to the President of Uzbekistan

  • ‘US troops should not fully withdraw’

  • How China Would Lead Global Economy Amid COVID-19

  • Key directions identified to ensure economic stability

    • Comments are Closed