Abdulaziz Kamilov to attend EU – Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting
On June 12, 2020, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov will attend EU – Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, via videoconference, Uzbekistan MFA reports.
The Foreign Ministers will discuss a wide range of issues related to strengthening Central Asia – EU dialogue in various areas, including in the context of the pandemic.
Special attention will be paid to practical measures taken by the parties to counteract the spread of coronavirus infection.
« 49 succumb to coronavirus in Punjab within 24 hours (Previous News)
(Next News) President of Uzbekistan holds talks with EBRD President »
Related News
President of Uzbekistan holds talks with EBRD President
On June 11, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with theRead More
Abdulaziz Kamilov to attend EU – Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting
On June 12, 2020, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan AbdulazizRead More
Comments are Closed