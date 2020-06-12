Abdulaziz Kamilov to attend EU – Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

On June 12, 2020, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov will attend EU – Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, via videoconference, Uzbekistan MFA reports.

The Foreign Ministers will discuss a wide range of issues related to strengthening Central Asia – EU dialogue in various areas, including in the context of the pandemic.

Special attention will be paid to practical measures taken by the parties to counteract the spread of coronavirus infection.