President underscores need to development roadmap to address DAPs issues

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (DNA): President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need

for developing a roadmap to address the issues being faced by

differently-abled people (DAPs) and ensure universal access to Assistive

Devices (ADs) for DAPs.

He said that problem of disability was of great magnitude that required

integrated efforts by provincial governments, and other concerned

stakeholders to address it in an effective manner.

The President gave these remarks while chairing the 1st Meeting of the

National Steering Committee on Improving Access to Assistive Technology

(AT) for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The meeting was attended by Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal

(PBM), Mr Aon Abbas Buppi, senior officials of Ministries of Human

Rights, Industries, Science and Technology, and provincial governments

including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. MD PBM briefed

the committee about the steps taken by his organization for the

facilitation and welfare of DAPs.

He informed that financial assistance, wheel-chairs and other assistive

devices had been provided to PWDs. He apprised that a list of 25 types

of ADs for PWDs on the basis of various disabilities had been developed

as per World Health Organization’s standards.

While addressing the meeting, the President said that PWDs were facing a

number of problems in Pakistan like lack of customized assistive devices

and access to public buildings.

He emphasised the need for enhanced collaboration among provinces as

well as with international bodies to serve the cause of PWDs in better

way. The meeting agreed to appoint focal persons by the concerned

ministries for better coordination among provinces.

The meeting stressed the need to provide tax exemption to accessories

which are used in assistive devices and artificial limbs. The President

appreciated the efforts made by PBM for the welfare of PWDs.

