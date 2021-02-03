President underscores need to development roadmap to address DAPs issues
ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (DNA): President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need
for developing a roadmap to address the issues being faced by
differently-abled people (DAPs) and ensure universal access to Assistive
Devices (ADs) for DAPs.
He said that problem of disability was of great magnitude that required
integrated efforts by provincial governments, and other concerned
stakeholders to address it in an effective manner.
The President gave these remarks while chairing the 1st Meeting of the
National Steering Committee on Improving Access to Assistive Technology
(AT) for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).
The meeting was attended by Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal
(PBM), Mr Aon Abbas Buppi, senior officials of Ministries of Human
Rights, Industries, Science and Technology, and provincial governments
including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. MD PBM briefed
the committee about the steps taken by his organization for the
facilitation and welfare of DAPs.
He informed that financial assistance, wheel-chairs and other assistive
devices had been provided to PWDs. He apprised that a list of 25 types
of ADs for PWDs on the basis of various disabilities had been developed
as per World Health Organization’s standards.
While addressing the meeting, the President said that PWDs were facing a
number of problems in Pakistan like lack of customized assistive devices
and access to public buildings.
He emphasised the need for enhanced collaboration among provinces as
well as with international bodies to serve the cause of PWDs in better
way. The meeting agreed to appoint focal persons by the concerned
ministries for better coordination among provinces.
The meeting stressed the need to provide tax exemption to accessories
which are used in assistive devices and artificial limbs. The President
appreciated the efforts made by PBM for the welfare of PWDs.
