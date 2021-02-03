HR Ministry, UNDP launch report on Covid-19, disaster vulnerability in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 : The Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration

with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan launched a

detailed report on “Covid-19 and Disaster Vulnerability in Pakistan: A

Human Rights Based Analysis” in Islamabad Wednesday.

The report presents a comprehensive framework to analyze and strengthen

Pakistan’s official response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the report, Pakistan’s national Covid-19 response has been analysed

according to the eight key thematic priority areas identified by the UN

Secretary General in April 2020 Guidance Note, “COVID-19 and Human

Rights: We are all in this together”. These priority areas are health;

livelihoods and unemployment; education; food; security; gender-based

violence; child rights protection; refugees and migrants; and prisons

and detention centres.

The report outlines government initiatives in each thematic area; gaps

and opportunities; and rights-based recommendations to facilitate and

ensure a human rights-based approach to Covid-19 and disaster

vulnerability in Pakistan.

Each chapter identifies population groups that face a high degree of

risk and vulnerability. It also offers a set of short and medium-term

recommendations for relevant Pakistani authorities at both national and

provincial levels to prioritize and protect human rights.

The report also attempts to examine the methodologies and practices of

developed nations in order to perform a comparative analysis and provide

a robust roadmap and strategy to address potential gaps and

shortcomings.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Federal Minister for Human Rights,

Dr Shireen Mazari said, “The Government of Pakistan is cognizant of the

multifaceted impacts of Covid-19 on the lives and livelihoods of

millions of people in the country and across the globe. Our report

approaches the crisis through a human rights lens to encourage and

facilitate a people-centred approach to the pandemic.

The proposed recommendations are integral not only in terms of ensuring

that human rights are protected during the current pandemic, but have

the far-reaching potential to serve as a roadmap for protecting human

rights in a plethora of future emergency situations that Pakistan could

face.”

Federal Secretary for Human Rights, Mr. Inamullah Khan said, “Our

research report highlights integral achievements, unintended impacts,

and short-comings of Pakistan’s national response to the Covid-19

pandemic. It adopts a medium to long term perspective for guidance and

recommendations that seek to ensure that the rights of the vulnerable,

based on their sex, socioeconomic status, geographic location, age and

disability, are protected.”

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Ms. Aliona Niculita said at the

occasion that, “UNDP is pleased to have supported the Ministry of Human

Rights in undertaking this groundbreaking research on COVID-19 and

disaster vulnerability in Pakistan from a human rights perspective.

“We hope that the recommendations outlined in this report will guide the

Government of Pakistan, UN Agencies, and other development partners in

their response to COVID-19, including the roll out of the vaccination

campaign, and future emergencies, with the aim of ensuring that no one

is left behind in emergency response and recovery.”

