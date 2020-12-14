President underlines need for simplifying registration process of PWDs

ISLAMABAD, DEC 14 (DNA) – In order to facilitate differently-abled people, President Dr. Arif Alvi has underlined the need for simplifying the process of registration of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

He urged the need to take effective measures to address the special needs of PWDs and encourage their active participation in various spheres of life. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on registration of PWDs, at Aiwan-e-Sadr Monday.

The meeting was attended by SAPM on Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, Dr. Sania Nishter, Chairman NADRA, Mr. Usman Yousuf Mobin and other senior officials. The meeting was briefed by the SAPM and Chairman NADRA on the steps taken for the registration of PWDs.

Addressing the meeting, the President said that it was highly imperative to ease the process of registration and conduct a survey on PWDs so as to devise a strategy by the Government to address their needs in an effective manner.

Dr. Sania Nishter informed the meeting that the survey on PWDs, under Ehsaas Programme, was being carried out which would be completed by June 2021. The President asked the concerned stakeholders to take measures for the economic uplift and integrating PWDs to mainstream education system.

He also appreciated the steps taken by NADRA and Ministry of Poverty Alleviation for the registration of PWDs.

