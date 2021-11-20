President ICCI, Chairman CDA visit Jinnah Super Market

ISLAMABAD, NOV 20 /DNA/ -Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) along with Amir Ali Ahmed, CDA Chairman visited Jinnah Supermarket to see the on ground situation of issues and take measures to address them. CDA Member Engineering, Director General Water, Director Municipal Administration, Director Streetlights, Director Roads Maintenance, Director Technical, Director Sanitation and others also accompanied CDA Chairman. ICCI Senior Vice President Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh, Vice President Muhammad Faheem Khan, Jinnah Supermarket President Asad Aziz, Fasihullah Khan, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui and others were also present on the occasion.

President ICCI Muhammad ShakeelMunir and Asad Aziz President Jinnah Super Market, F-7 Markaz briefed the CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed about the important issues of market. They said that the street lights were not working in the market due to which traders were facing difficulties and urged that CDA should restore all the street lights. They said that the underground parking in Jinnah Super was not functioning and emphasized that CDA should make it functional as soon as possible so that the problem of parking of traders could be solved. They called for removal of encroachments from the market and upgradation of sewerage and drainage systems. They stressed that more plants should be planted in the market to improve the environment situation. They said it was very encouraging that CDA under the leadership of Amir Ali Ahmed has undertaken a lot of development works in Islamabad and expressed their determination that ICCI in collaboration with CDA would focus on better development of all major markets.

Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed after hearing the details of the problems and seeing the market conditions, issued orders on the spot orders to solve them. He said that streetlights of the market should be restored within 24 hours and underground parking should be made functional within three days. He also directed that the footpaths and sit-out areas should be repaired soon to uplift the market. He said that sewerage and drainage systems should also be improved. He said that CDA has decided to upgrade the condition of markets under which carpeting of roads, repair of footpaths, restoration of streetlights and numerous other development works were underway. He assured that the CDA would in collaboration with ICCI would address all major issues of traders so that business activities in the federal capital could flourish.

ICCI Senior Vice President Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh and Vice President Faheem Khan thanked CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed for visiting Jinnah Supermarket along with ICCI team and Market Union representatives. They were of the view that the close cooperation between ICCI and CDA would be very helpful in solving the problems of the city as well as markets and industrial areas.