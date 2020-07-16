President Alvi for research in aeronautics

ISLAMABAD (DNA) – : President Dr. Arif Alvi has underlined the need for undertaking research in the fields of aeronautics and space sciences so as to meet the challenges in the field of space technology. He stated this during a presentation, given by the Vice Chancellor (VC), Institute of Space Technology (IST), Maj Gen ® Rehan Abdul Baqi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today. The meeting was attended by Secretary to the President, Mr. Tariq Najeeb Najmi, Chairman SUPARCO, Maj Gen Amer Nadeem, Director Strategic Plans Division (SPD), Brig ® Abdul Rehman Arif, Registrar IST, Engr Ishaat Saboor Khan and Director IST, Engr Hassan Rana.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) briefed the President about the role and achievements of the Institute. He informed that the Institute offered graduate and undergraduate degree programmes in specialized engineering and space-related disciplines. He said that the IST continued its classes uninterruptedly during the Corona Pandemic by providing online education to the students. The VC apprised the participants about the research activities of the institute and said that IST was equipped with state-of-the-art equipment that was compatible with international standards.

The President asked the management of the institute to increase its outreach to the remote areas of the country and particularly focus on Balochistan, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan. He emphasized the need for increasing collaboration with well-reputed national and international universities in order to benefit from each other’s experience. He also appreciated the contribution made by IST in the field of space technology.