Italian envoy lauds Pakistan peace efforts

DNA

Rawalpindi, 16 Jul 2020: Andreas Ferrarese, Italian Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bawa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed. COAS also offered all possible assistance to ambassador in fight against COVID-19.

Visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s medical assistance and role for peace and stability in region.