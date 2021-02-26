Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PPP will be the largest party in Senate, says Asif Zardari

| February 26, 2021
2020_10largeimg_1011174439

KARACHI : Speaking about the upcoming Senate polls, former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will form the majority in the Senate after elections are over.

“PPP’s elected MPs are my strength. I am proud of my party members, the incumbent government has to go,” he maintained while addressing the PPP members of Sindh Assembly and Senate nominees.

The former president was speaking on the occasion of a dinner party hosted by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in honour of the party’s members of the Sindh Assembly.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani were present on the occasion as well. Provincial ministers, members of Sindh Assembly, and Senate election nominees were also present, sources said.

According to sources, PPP MPA Ali Nawaz Mehr, the younger brother of GDA leader Ali Gohar Mehr, also attended the event.

Meanwhile, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, Mehmood Chaudhry, and Asifa Bhutto-Zardari also met party members during the dinner.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

2020_10largeimg_1011174439

PPP will be the largest party in Senate, says Asif Zardari

KARACHI : Speaking about the upcoming Senate polls, former president Asif Ali Zardari on FridayRead More

shibli-2

Opposition’s appreciation for ECP exposes its political hypocrisy: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, 26 Feb 2021 : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said onRead More

  • Acting Deputy High Commissioner awards recognition certificates to the participants of the Chevening Mentoring Scheme

  • PSL 2021 schedule: Today’s fixtures, Feb 26

  • Malam Jabba’s Cycling C’ship on Saturday

  • FM calls for promoting economic ties b/w Pakistan, Malaysia

  • COVID-19 claims 32 lives, infects 1,541 more people

  • Pakistan welcomes Sri Lanka allowing burial options for COVID-19 victims

  • ECP issues code of conduct for Senate elections 2021

  • FM reiterates Pakistan’s consistent support to Afghan peace process

    • Comments are Closed