Police recover Rs. 2.4m looted during dacoity at petrol pump

ISLAMABAD, AUG 17 – Islamabad Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) Islamabad has recovered Rs. 2.4 million from four gangsters which they looted during dacoity at a filling station on `Kuri Road’, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Muhammad Amir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal to ensure arrest of those involved in incidents of dacoities and recover amount from them.



SP (Investigation) constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, ASIs Zulfiqar Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and others. This team comprising policemen from Khanna police station CIA wing arrested four gangsters who killed cashier of a petrol pump at Kuro Road during dacoity attempt and injured a security guard through firing. They have been identified as Liaqat Shah, Noor Muhammad,Muhammad Islam and Muhammad Liaqat while police recovered looted cash amounting Rs. 2.4 million and three 30 bore pistols as well as ammunitions recovered from them. They have confessed their involvement in various other dacoity incidents including looting a money changer and cashier of petrol pump.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a proclaimed offender Ahmed Jawad Butt and a drug peddlers Bilal Khan and Fazal Wahid.



IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated performance of CIA and teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.