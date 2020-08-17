High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Calls on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

DNA

ISLAMABAD, AUG 17 – The newly-appointed High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Admiral (Retd) Mohan Wijewickrama,called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Foreign Minister congratulated the High Commissioner on assuming his responsibilities and expressed the hope that friendly ties between the two countries will be further strengthened during his tenure. During the meeting, views were exchanged on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

The Foreign Minister felicitated the Government and people of Sri Lanka on successful conduct of Parliamentary Elections, the first elections to be held in South Asia during Covid-19.Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed the importance of strong bilateral ties and underscored the need to further deepen and broaden cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Expressing satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral relations, the Foreign Minister underscored the importance of further strengthening all existing consultations mechanisms between the two countries. He also emphasized the need to enhance the volume of bilateral trade and achieve the annual target of $ 1 billion.

The Foreign Minister conveyed that Pakistan stood as a proud partner of Sri Lanka in its human resource development, security cooperation, fight against terrorism, and progress and prosperity.He wished peace and prosperity for the brotherly people of Sri Lanka.

The High Commissioner conveyed his government’s appreciation for Pakistan’s consistent support to Sri Lanka at their times of need. Reciprocating the warm sentiments, he expressed his commitment to work for further increasing the momentum of bilateral relations.