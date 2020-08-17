Illegal organ trade gang busted in Lahore

LAHORE, AUG 17 (DNA) ­­- The Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) has busted an illegal organ trade gang in Lahore. As per details, the Vigilence Cell of the PHOTA raided an operation theatre used for illegal transplantation of kidneys. The action was taken on the information shared by the patients who were the victim of the said operation theatre.

The head of Vigilance Cell Adnan Ahmed Bhatti said the business of illegal human organ transplantation is on the rise and many people are doing business of kidney transplantation.

It was also learned that the group was running operation theatres in Rawalpindi and Islamabad as well. Last month, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid had directed for the province-wide crackdown against illegal organ transplantation.

Chairing a meeting of the Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority in Lahore, the minister had directed the concerned official to launch switch action against the people involved in this business.

Last year, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had directed authorities concerned to immediately comply with all its directives, included in a report, aimed at curbing illegal organ transplantation, and promoting deceased organ donation in the country. = DNA

