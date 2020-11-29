PML-N leader condemns cases registration in KP
PESHAWAR, Nov 29 (DNA): Joint Secretary PML N khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Israrullah Khan has strongly condemned registration of FIR against PDM
Peshawar leaders and said that movement against present fascist and
undemcatic governent will continue.
He said freedom of expression is a fundamental right of the people and
no one be allowed to suppress peoples voice through use of force.
He also strongly condemned police crackdown. Baton charge and arrest of
leaders and workers of PDM in Multan and said that PTI government days
are numbered and people of Pakistan will soon topple the fasicist and
anti-people and incompetent PTI govt.
In a statement he said that freedom of expression is a fundamental right
of the people and PDM will continue its movement at any cost. DNA
