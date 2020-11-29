PML-N leader condemns cases registration in KP

PESHAWAR, Nov 29 (DNA): Joint Secretary PML N khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Israrullah Khan has strongly condemned registration of FIR against PDM

Peshawar leaders and said that movement against present fascist and

undemcatic governent will continue.

He said freedom of expression is a fundamental right of the people and

no one be allowed to suppress peoples voice through use of force.

He also strongly condemned police crackdown. Baton charge and arrest of

leaders and workers of PDM in Multan and said that PTI government days

are numbered and people of Pakistan will soon topple the fasicist and

anti-people and incompetent PTI govt.

In a statement he said that freedom of expression is a fundamental right

of the people and PDM will continue its movement at any cost. DNA

