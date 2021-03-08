PMIC celebrates empowerment of women in society on Int’l Women’s Day

DNA

Islamabad, MAR 8 – Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company Limited (PMIC), the country’s foremost organization serving as a vital pillar to support the National Financial Inclusion Strategy, prides itself in creating a diverse and inclusive workplace that encourages greater ingenuity, innovation, and correlation to the communities that we serve. On this auspicious day, we are honored to celebrate the International Women’s Day along with the organization’s independent women who are challenging conventional roles in society.

PMIC aims to create an enabling environment for the multiplicity of communities where it operates, while leading and advocating for a brighter future. In order to achieve an equal future in a COVID-19 world, PMIC encourages and celebrates women tremendous efforts to create an equal future for all. Hoping for a future free of COVID-19, and full of equal opportunities.

PMIC for long has been a proud supporter of women’s empowerment, with its 82% active borrowers out of the total loan portfolio, being women around Pakistan. Women’s empowerment has been on top of PMIC’s priority list since the beginning, as it elevates them financially, economically and socially. According to PMIC’s research, women also spend a higher portion of their earnings on their families, resulting in increased prosperity and healthier communities across the country. In order to fully realize the true potential of women’s empowerment, it’s important that girls today are provided the tools necessary for them to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Today, PMIC celebrated the International Women’s Day 2021 and honored several incredible women both internally at work and externally amongst communities that are striving single handedly to improve their own, and the lives of those around them. PMIC aims to continue enabling women who have contributed to the socio-economic development of their communities, and played a large role in bringing about stability, peace, and prosperity despite incredible adversity.

“PMIC has always been a proud supporter of gender equality, whether it’s in the workplace or not. The female segment of any society is capable of so much more than they are given the opportunity to and we focus on being advocates to aid gender equality at the sector as well as individual level in the country,” CEO, PMIC, Mr. Yasir Ashfaq commented while highlighting what his organization stands for. “This international day stands for more than just a tribute to women around the world, It celebrates their accomplishments throughout the world’s history and showcases for young boys and girls, what the ideal society should be like. Women’s economic empowerment in the changing world must include bridging the gender gaps in leadership, entrepreneurship and access to social protection and ensuring gender-policies.PMIC being an equal opportunity employer always strives to provide a relaxed, comfortable and safe working environment for all employees particularly women”.

Through PMIC’s network of more than 23 Microfinance Providers in more than 65 districts of Pakistan, more than 82% of the borrowers are women. PMIC also focuses development of women centric financial products and initiatives leading to financial inclusion, financial literacy, empowerment and sustainable livelihoods for women contributing towards achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 and the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS).