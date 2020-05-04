Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM phones Ethiopian counterpart, emphasizes closer cooperation, bilateral ties

| May 4, 2020
ISLAMABAD (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday telephoned his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali and in the context of Pakistan s “Engage Africa” policy, emphasized the importance of closer bilateral ties with Ethiopia.
During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister reiterated his felicitations to Prime Minister Abiy on winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

Imran Khan conveyed Pakistan s solidarity with the government and people of Ethiopia, and commended their effective measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

The discussion focused on debt relief matters, including Prime Minister Imran Khan s  Global Initiative for Debt Relief  for developing countries in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Imran underscored that developing countries faced the twin challenge of containing the disease and staving off hunger due to loss of livelihoods. He emphasized that while debt suspension would help free up resources, enhanced measures were needed to reboot the developing economies.

Noting that a global recession was imminent, the prime minister underlined that developing countries would need a combination of additional measures to meet urgent financial requirements, sustain growth, strengthened fragile health systems as well as to save lives and provide social protection to those below the poverty line.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of working together, along with the UN Secretary General and other stakeholders, to evolve a comprehensive plan on debt relief issues.

Bilaterally, PM Khan stressed upon further deepening of cooperation including enhanced political and diplomatic linkages and increased mutual trade. He reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Abiy to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

