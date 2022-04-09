Sunday, April 10, 2022
PM Imran to share threat letter with CJP and other important personalities

| April 9, 2022

ISLAMABAD, APR 9 /DNA/  – Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser is underway in PM’s  Chamber in Prime Minister House.

The aim of this meeting is to discuss the hidden secrets of the threat letter in detail with Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

PM Imran Khan will now also share this threat letter with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

After sharing the threat letter with Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser he will be in a much stronger position to give any bold decision as opposition members are waiting to hold voting on NA session on no-trust motion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to visit Parliament House. Sources said. DNA

