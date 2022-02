PM Imran to embark on two-day maiden visit to Russia on Feb 23

ISLAMABAD, /DNA/ – At the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay an official visit to Russia on 23-24 February 2022. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the Cabinet. The bilateral summit will be the highlight of the visit.┬áPakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues. During the Summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation. They will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and situation in Afghanistan.┬áThe visit of the Prime Minister will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.