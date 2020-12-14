PM Imran praises professionalism, operational readiness of Pakistan Navy

DNA

ISLAMABAD, DEC 14 – Prime Minister lmran Khan has visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, on Monday. Upon arrival Prime Minister was welcomed by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent. Prime Minister laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

The Prime Minister greatly appreciated the professionalism and operational readiness of Pakistan Navy. Prime Minister reposed complete confidence on the preparedness of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding country’s sea frontiers. He also acknowledge Pakistan Navy’s contribution towards regional maritime security by contributing in international efforts and taking own initiatives. Prime Minister showed his satisfaction on steps taken to ensure security of Pakistan’s coast, Gwadar Port and maritime related projects of CPEC.

The Prime Minister further assured full support of the Government for capacity building of Navy to meet the evolving challenges in maritime domain. He further added that the Government fully realizes the importance of maritime sector and its immense economic potential which can be utilized for the prosperity of the country. In the same spirit, Government’s vision of declaring 2020 as ‘Year of Blue Economy’ was to set the strategic direction for spurring growth of maritime sector.

Earlier, Prime Minister and the Minister for Defence, Finance & Maritime Affairs, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on NSD & SPP and Secretaries Defence, Finance, Foreign and Maritime Affairs were given detailed briefing on maritime security challenges and Pakistan Navy’s perspective on development of maritime sector.

The Naval Chief thanked Prime Minister for his visit and reposing confidence in the Navy. He also assured that Pakistan Navy with the help of Allah SWT will continue to defend the country’s sea frontiers & maritime interests and shoulder the responsibilities with honour both during peace and war.