PM Imran Khan wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery from COVID-19

| October 2, 2020
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife a “speed recovery” after the two tested positive for COVID-19.

“Wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19,” tweeted PM Imran Khan hours after Trump announced his test result.

On Friday morning, President Donald Trump said that he and the First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus and are going into quarantine “immediately”.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” tweeted the US president after getting his test results

Trump is the latest world leader to have contracted the virus. British Prime Minister Boris Jonhson was the first major leader who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March.

The US president was tested for the virus after one of his close advisers tested positive for COVID-19.

Hope Hicks, a top adviser to the president who has travelled with him on Air Force One several times this week, had contracted the virus, according to US media reports.

The president, who is tested regularly for COVID-19, has kept up a rigorous travel schedule across the country in recent weeks, holding rallies with thousands of people in the run-up to the November 3 election, despite warnings from public health professionals against having events with large crowds.

Hicks’ positive test raises the possibility that others within Trump’s immediate circle and at the highest levels of the US government may have been exposed and have to quarantine as well.

