PM Imran Khan to be tested for coronavirus

| April 21, 2020
ISLAMABAD, APR 21 – Prime Minister Imran Khan will undergo the coronavirus test, officials confirmed Tuesday.

A few days ago, the prime minister met an individual who has tested positive for the virus, PM’s focal person on the pandemic Dr Faisal told reporters in Islamabad.

He said PM Khan has decided to undergo the test.

PM Khan last week met with Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi who tested positive for the virus earlier on Tuesday. Edhi has gone into isolation in Islamabad.

He had met the prime minister to hand over a cheque for his coronavirus relief fund.

