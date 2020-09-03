Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM Imran directs interior ministry to expedite tabling anti-torture bill in NA

| September 3, 2020
ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Ministry of Interior to expedite tabling an anti-torture bill in the National Assembly.

Taking to the popular microblogging site Twitter, he said: “Torture is unacceptable in a civilised democratic society & goes against the spirit of Islam, our constitution & our international legal commitments.”

Earlier, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to make arrangements for the early release of female prisoners both under-trial and convicted in light of the Supreme Court’s orders.

In a tweet, he said the decision to implement the Supreme Court’s Order 299/2020 was taken after consultation with Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan and eminent lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar.

