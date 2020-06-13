PM Imran, CM Punjab discuss coronavirus situation

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar discussed coronavirus and locust situation in the province.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran is in Lahore on a two-day-long visit. The prime minister is scheduled to chair an important meeting of Punjab corona cabinet committee. The meeting will deliberate over increasing number of coronavirus cases and take important decisions to curb the spread of the novel virus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also chair a meeting on locust situation in the province.

The PM will also hold separate meetings with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and provincial ministers.