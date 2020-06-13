Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gilani tests positive for COVID-19

| June 13, 2020
MULTAN  – Former Prime Minister and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Yousaf Raza Gilani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to details, Son of the ex-PM revealed that his father has contracted the deadly virus and appealed to people to pray for speedy recovery of his father.

Kasim Gilani blamed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Imran Khan’s government for putting his father’s life in danger.

