Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM Imran approves new political map of Pakistan

| August 4, 2020
000

STAFF REPORT

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved a new political map of Pakistan which included the whole of Indian occupied Kashmir as well.

The approval was given in a meeting of the federal cabinet which met here today with PM Imran in the chair where the participants were also briefed on the latest situation in the IoK.

Sharing details of the decisions taken in a televised address, the prime minister said today is the most important day in the history that we are presenting a new political map of Pakistan before the world.

“The cabinet has approved the map,” he said, adding that the Kashmiri and national leadership has also okayed the map.

He said it would now be used in schools and colleges as well.

While explaining the changes made in the new map, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it reflected the will and aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

000

Huawei urged Telecom Regulators to shared Responsibility for Shared Future in “Better world Summit 2020”

DNA Islamabad:-  4th August 2020: Huawei Corporate Senior Vice President and Director of the BoardRead More

000

Bilawal pays glowing tributes to police martyrs

KARACHI, AUG 04 (DNA) – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowingRead More

  • Kashmiris are not alone, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi

  • Rallies, protests won’t solve the Kashmir issue: Khursheed Shah

  • Fakhar Imam for UNSC emergency session over Kashmir issue

  • PM Imran approves new political map of Pakistan

  • Youm-e-Istehsal: FM Qureshi briefs APC on HR violations in IOK

  • Pak Police first responders to every cry for help with purpose, pride: ISPR

  • ICCI pays tribute to Police Shuhada on Police Martyrs Day

  • Pakistan needs a more consistent and vigorous action plan on IOJK

    • Comments are Closed