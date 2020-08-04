PM Imran approves new political map of Pakistan

STAFF REPORT

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved a new political map of Pakistan which included the whole of Indian occupied Kashmir as well.

The approval was given in a meeting of the federal cabinet which met here today with PM Imran in the chair where the participants were also briefed on the latest situation in the IoK.

Sharing details of the decisions taken in a televised address, the prime minister said today is the most important day in the history that we are presenting a new political map of Pakistan before the world.

“The cabinet has approved the map,” he said, adding that the Kashmiri and national leadership has also okayed the map.

He said it would now be used in schools and colleges as well.

While explaining the changes made in the new map, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it reflected the will and aspirations of the people of Pakistan.