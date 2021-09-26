PM exposed India’s fascist face before world: Fawad

Islamabad : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his virtual address to United Nations General Assembly, exposed India’s fascist face before the world.

In a statement, he said the Prime Minister convinced the world how fascist government of India, based on hard-line RSS ideology, is committing genocide of minorities in India.

The Information Minister said the Prime Minister had a reasoned and comprehensive discussion on Kashmir dispute, Afghan situation, looted wealth from poor countries and environment.

He said the Prime Minister also apprised of the steps taken by his government in the context of global responsibilities for the threats posed to the planet by climate change.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain appreciated the Prime Minister’s address and said that the entire nation congratulates and stands behind Imran Khan.