PM directs to reform tax regime to help grow economy

ISLAMABAD, MAR 05 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that tax regime be reformed and structured in such a way that facilitate businesses and help the economy to grow. He was chairing a meeting regarding tax reforms in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said the objective of tax reforms is to make tax code simple and plug existing loopholes in the system. He said the tax reforms are aimed at reducing discretionary powers of tax collectors and tax practitioners besides introducing automation to ensure transparency of tax system.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called for introducing automation to ensure transparency of the tax system. He also directed to especially focus on the issue of flying invoices.The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar; Advisers Abdul Razzak Dawood and Dr. Ishrat Hussain; Special Assistants Dr. Waqar Masood, Tabish Gohar and Nadeem Babar, Chairman Board of Investment and other senior officials. = DNA

