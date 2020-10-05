PM directs to formulate roadmap for addressing issue of stunting

ISLAMABAD, OCT 05 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to formulate a comprehensive roadmap in consultations with the provinces to address the issue of stunting.

He was chairing the first meeting of Pakistan National Nutrition Coordination Council in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister asked the Special Assistant on National Health Services and Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation to prepare roadmap based on time lines which will be presented with the Council of Common Interests.

Imran Khan said the federal government will continue to play its role to address the issue of stunted growth. The meeting was informed that planning was done in the past ten years to meet the nutrition requirements of women and children but it was never effectively implemented.

The result is that today about forty percent of children are the victims of stunted growth. In Sindh, this percentage is fifty percent. = DNA

