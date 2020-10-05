IHC reserves verdict on plea for ban on airing Nawaz’s speeches

ISLAMABAD, OCT 05 (DNA) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved a verdict on a petition seeking ban on airing of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s speeches.

An IHC bench reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the writ petition after an initial hearing, which is likely to be pronounced o Monday. The petitioner cited the PML-N supreme leader, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) chairman and others as respondents.

He stated in his petition that Nawaz levelled false allegations against state institutions to defame them. “The speeches made by Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif cannot in any way be termed as fair criticism or within the parameters of the fundamental right of freedom of speech. The fundamental right of speech guaranteed by the Constitution is not an absolute right but is subject to reasonable restrictions,” the petitioner contended.

He demanded that the government ban the broadcast of any such speech or statement of Nawaz. = DNA

