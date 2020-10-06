Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

COAS inaugurates Software Technology Park in Gilgit

| October 6, 2020
RAWALPINDI, OCT 06 (DNA) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Skardu and Gilgit and and inaugurated state of the art Software Technology Park, an initiative of Special Communication Organisation (SCO).

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was briefed on latest situation and operational preparations of FCNA troops deployed along Line of Control (LOC).

Interacting with officers and men, Gen Bajwa appreciated their high morale, operational readiness under challenging environment and harsh weather conditions.

He emphasised to ensure highest levels of readiness for effectively responding to emerging threats.

The facility will help create environment for research and innovation in the fields of IT and defence communication by honing and harnessing the skills of our brilliant youth. It will serve as a trigger for development of cyber industry in the area.

Acknowledging efforts of the SCO, the army chief said that establishment of IT clusters in remote areas will have a great effect by encouraging innovation and digitisation. = DNA

