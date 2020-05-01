Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM advises youth to read book “Lost Islamic History”

| May 1, 2020
f5d38b49-7956-43eb-9fd5-b9d32a15e465

 

ISLAMABAD, MAY 01 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised the youth to read book “Lost Islamic History” by Firas Al Khateeb during lockdown days.

The Prime Minister said the book is an excellent brief history of the driving force that made Islamic civilization the greatest of its time and then the factors behind its decline.

“A great read for our youth during lockdown days. An excellent brief history of the driving force that made Islamic civilisation the greatest of its time and then the factors behind its decline,” PM Khan said in his tweets on Friday.

Besides, the prime minister shared a video of the World Economic Forum (WEF) showing Pakistani people planting trees and wrote: “Killing two birds with one stone: giving people employment as well planting trees.”

Imran Khan said this plantation project is also providing employment to the people. = DNA

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pic Ambassador of Pakistan to France virtul meeting with France based pakistnai journalist

Ambassador’s virtual meeting with France-based Pak journalists

 MUBASHAR BHATTI   Paris 1st May 2020. The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ulRead More

download (1)

Cuban foreign minister condemns attack on Embassy in USA

  As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs timely informed, around 2 o’clock today, that is,Read More

  • PM advises youth to read book “Lost Islamic History”

  • Pak, Uzbek medical experts share experiences

  • Govt given concept of smart lockdown to protect daily wagers: Shibli

  • NCOC directs RSPs to enhance mobilization

  • Chinese company  donates medical supplies

  • Heyday for CPEC with induction of new faces  

  • Transfer of sentenced persons: China-Pak treaty ratified

  • COVID 19: Uzbekistan to get over 3 billion dollars from partners

    • Comments are Closed