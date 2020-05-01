PM advises youth to read book “Lost Islamic History”

ISLAMABAD, MAY 01 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised the youth to read book “Lost Islamic History” by Firas Al Khateeb during lockdown days.

The Prime Minister said the book is an excellent brief history of the driving force that made Islamic civilization the greatest of its time and then the factors behind its decline.

“A great read for our youth during lockdown days. An excellent brief history of the driving force that made Islamic civilisation the greatest of its time and then the factors behind its decline,” PM Khan said in his tweets on Friday.

Besides, the prime minister shared a video of the World Economic Forum (WEF) showing Pakistani people planting trees and wrote: “Killing two birds with one stone: giving people employment as well planting trees.”

Imran Khan said this plantation project is also providing employment to the people. = DNA