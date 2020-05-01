Pak, Uzbek medical experts share experiences

Video conference took place at the Uzbek embassy in Islamabad, thus achieving yet another important milestone in cooperation between the brotherly countries

ISLAMABAD, DNA

Health Care officers of Uzbekistan and Pakistan held a video conference on Friday during which they exchanged experience in the fight against COVID-19.

The video conference took place at the Uzbek embassy in Islamabad, thus achieving yet another important milestone in cooperation between the brotherly countries, which is very relevant during the period of the spread of the pandemic in the world.

In very lively discussions, Pakistani partners shared their rich experience in the field of prevention and response to epidemics, as well as large-scale work carried out to ensure the safety of the nation and the state, which was very useful in the sense of its practical application in Uzbekistan.

Particular importance is the special interest of Pakistani officers in the consistent, clear and targeted measures taken by the leadership of Uzbekistan, which not only prevented the spread of infection in the country in a timely manner, but also supported the welfare of the population, as well as small and medium enterprises, in very difficult conditions in the world.